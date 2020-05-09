Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State, has expressed sadness over the death Sheikh Haruna Tambuwal, the father of Sokoto State governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

Masari expressed his condolences through the Director General on Media, Mr Abdu Labaran, in a statement on Friday in Katsina.

He observed that every death is a painful loss, but the death of a parent is most painful, considering the role he played of as an advisor and counselor.

“Masari urged Gov. Tambuwal to take consolation and consider the several blessings that the Almighty Allah bestowed on his father, who had brought up a family every parent will be very proud of.

“He has passed on to the great beyond also as a highly revered Islamic cleric in the Holy Month of Ramadan at a very ripe age of 96,” he said.

“Death is inevitable on all living souls as decreed by the Creator, Allah, in addition to the fact that his father had lived a fulfilled life worthy of emulation,” he said.

He prayed to the Almighty Allah to forgive the deceased all his sins, grant him eternal rest, while giving the entire family fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. (NAN)

– May 9, 2020 @ 8:19 GMT |

