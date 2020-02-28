GOV. Aminu Masari of Katsina State has urged the Federal Government to strengthen the NDLEA to make it proactive in checking drug trafficking at the borders.

Masari gave this advice when Mr. Sule Mommodu, the newly posted NDLEA Commander in the State, paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Katsina, on Friday.

The governor said that although the closure of the borders had reduced the smuggling of dangerous substances into the country, the porous nature of the borders with neighboring countries has made the duties of the agency more challenging.

He said that to enhance NDLEA performance, the state government would donate two new Toyota Hilux vehicles to them and repair the agency’s broken down vehicles.

Masari said that the government would intimate members of the National Assembly from the state on the need to support NDLEA, to enable it to perform optimally.

Earlier, Mommodu, explained to the governor the dangers drug peddlers and dealers posed to the state and the country.

He said he had been briefed on the assistance being rendered to the command by the state government and urged it to keep up the good efforts.(NAN)

– Feb. 28, 2020 @ 14:35 GMT |

