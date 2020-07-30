GOVERNOR Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has signed the state’s revised 2020 budget into law describing it as a “realistic guide for the progress and development of the state.”

This was contained in a statement signed by Mr Zailani Bappa, Special Adviser to the governor on Public Enlightenment, Media and Communications, and made available to newsmen in Gusau.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state House of Assembly at an extraordinary sitting on Wednesday passed the executive bill for the downward review of the 2020 budget and forwarded it to the governor for his assent.

Bappa said the governor signed the revised 2020 budget of N127.33 billion from the earlier approved bill of N188.54 billion, coming after the legislative procedure by the House of Assembly State earlier in the day.

He quoted the governor as saying that, “the review has become necessary for the fact that the economy has witnessed a sudden turn around due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic which has affected, not only Zamfara state, but the Country and the whole world.”

He said the governor promised to ensure that the approved revised budget serve as realistic guide for the progress and development of the state.

NAN recalls that earlier, while presenting the executive bill, the Majority Leader, Alhaji Faruku Dosara and the Chairman, House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, Alhaji Muhammad Ahmad said that the 2020 budget was reduced 20 percent in the realisation of the negative economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Alhaji Nasiru Magarya who chaired the sitting, agreed with of the legislators to affect the review. (NAN)

