Harry Udu, the Head of Service (HoS) in Anambra, has commended Nigerian workers for their roles in the fight against Coronavirus pandemic.

Udu made the commendation in Awka on Friday while felicitating with workers across the world on the 2020 edition of Workers Day celebration.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that in spite of the socio-economic challenges in the country there were still reasons for workers to cerebrate.

Udu commended the Nigerian workers, especially those in the health sector who are in the front line were waging war against COVID-19 since the outbreak in Nigeria late February.

“COVID-19 is war without guns and Nigerian workers are the people in the front line, especially our health workers, I want to congratulate them for their gallantry on this occasion.

“There is still something that workers should celebrate for in spite of the pandemic challenges, at least there is life,” he said.

Udu said employers of labour should ensure that no worker was sacked on the account of COVID-19.

He said sacking of workers would harm the economy more , but he admitted a likely reduction in internally generated revenue of governments.

“My advice is that employers of labour should not sack anybody for now, the emphasis should not be on profit or company survival, but survival of the society as a whole.

“We need money in the economy, people should be paid so that there can be demand for products and faster recovery of the economy,” he said.

The HoS said state government had put measures in place for protection of civil servants as they resume for work on May 4.

He said all public buildings would be provided with hand washing buckets with soap, sanitisers and thermometers to confirm that their temperatures were within the acceptable region.

Udu charged workers to maintain social distancing and be committed and dedicated to their duties as well as help the state government to achieve its policy objectives. (NAN)

