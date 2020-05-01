The African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Friday commended Nigerian workers for their steadfastness, commitment and sacrifices for the growth of the country.

Mr Yemi Kolapo, National Publicity Secretary of the party, gave the commendation in a statement issued in Lagos to celebrate workers on May Day.

Kolapo said workers had continued to render diligent service to the nation in spite of tough working conditions and poor remuneration describing them as true heroes of the nation.

He said the sacrifices of workers were noteworthy, especially as the nation is battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

He asserted that workers in the front lines, particularly health workers, were risking their own lives to serve the country.

“Workers, especially those on the frontlines, have abandoned their families and comfort zones for the battlefront while telling the rest of us to stay safe at home.

“They are aware that, like in a war situation, there is no strict assurance of returning unscathed.

“But they have continued to lead the fight even with bad working conditions.

“For this, we celebrate them as the indisputable heroes of our nation,’’ he said.

Kolapo said ADC recognised workers as the tripod supporting the Nigerian economy.

He urged the Federal Government to fulfil its part of all pending agreements with workers to improve their welfare.

He also tasked the government on decent wages for workers to enable them cope with the challenges in the economy.

“President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration should also map out clear strategies to manage an unavoidable post-COVID-19 socio-economic crisis, with distinct implementation plans.

“There must also be conscious efforts to make the business environment bearable for small and medium enterprises, which are engines of growth for economies worldwide.’’

He commended security agencies for stepping up their vigilance during the COVID-19 lockdown, urging them to do more to protect all citizens. (NAN)

– May 1, 2020 @ 17:09 GMT

