Mera not cleared to contest APC governorship primaries in Kebbi

THE All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) did not clear Ibrahim Mera to contest under its ticket at the governorship primaries coming up on Sunday.

Mr Yekini Nabena, the APC acting National Publicity Secretary made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja, saying that any contrary report was false.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mera, who was a retired Deputy Comptroller of Customs, is an aspirant for 2019 Kebbi state governorship election.

“Our attention has been drawn to media reports that Ibrahim Mohammed Mera has been cleared to contest the APC Kebbi State Governorship primaries scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018.

“The only aspirant cleared by the party’s Governorship Screening Committee and ratified by its NWC for its governorship primaries is the incumbent Kebbi State Governor, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu,” he said. (NAN)

– Sept. 29, 2018 @ 12:58 GMT |

