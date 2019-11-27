THE Kingdom of Netherlands has pledged more collaboration with Nigeria Immigration service (NIS) to end illegal migration in the country.

Mrs Ankie Broekers-Knol, Netherlands, Minister for Migration, Ministry of Justice and security, gave the assurance when she paid a courtesy visit to NIS on Tuesday in Abuja.

Broekers-Knol said that illegal migration required urgent attention as it involved human life, adding that a lot of people were not exposed to legal migration options.

She said that the Netherlands was committed in supporting institutional development and empowerment of key institutions in Nigeria.

“Netherlands and Nigeria have had a very strong collaboration in fighting illegal migration and of course it is in our common interest to end this menace.

“Our visit is to discuss how we can further improve the cooperation because both counties are very committed to ending illegal migration.

“We will continue to support in our own little way and also with in depth training for the officers and men of the NIS, ” she said.

The Comptroller General, NIS, Muhammad Babandede said that Netherlands and Nigeria have had a very good relationship over the years in the area of joint operations and investigations.

Babandede said that the meeting was crucial in strengthening relationship and sharing more information about joint operations and investigations.

According to Babandede, the crime of migrating illegally is such that both countries of origin and destinations must work together to destroy criminal network among the people.

He expressed delight over the promises made by the Kingdom of Netherlands to reduce illegal migration across the country.

” I want to commend Netherlands for being supportive so far and I want to plead for more in curbing this menace of illegal migration eating deep into the veins of the people, ” he said.

Babandede, however appreciated the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) for its support in order to develop a training manual and training centre where the service can continuously train its officers.

He reassured the public of their continued commitment towards tackling illegal migration in the country.

The high point of the event was panel discussion on Netherlands and Nigeria’s collaboration on migration, questions and answers. (NAN)

