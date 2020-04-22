Mike Ozekhome, SAN, and human rights activist has joined millions of Nigerians across the world to mourn late Richard Akinjide, SAN.

Describing Akinjide as a legal colosus, quintessential jurisprudential theoretician, a very brilliant Constitutional lawyer and political titan, Ozekhome noted that he was once at home with friends as he was with enemies.

“He drew legal and political punches and took same in equal or more measure. Nigerians will never forget his creative interpretation of the constitutional provision of 12 -2/3 in ushering in the government of Alhaji Shehu Shagari. I was with him at the 2014 National Conference where his vast intellect, gargantuan experience and deep knowledge of the law and politics easily played out, ” he said.

According to Ozekhome, “As Attorney General under Shagari, he ensured some relief to those sentenced to death by execution. He was a complete Bar man, astute political strategist, uncommon forensic Advocate. May his patriotic Nigerian soul rest in peace.”

