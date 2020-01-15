RIVERS State Governor Nyesom Wike has charged traditional rulers of the South South region not to allow militants to determine what happens in their communities.

He said it was an error to allow militants to determine who traditional rulers in the communities become just because they carry guns.

Wike stated this yesterday when the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II visited at Government House, Port Harcourt.

“Militants should not dictate what happens in communities. I am talking about traditional leadership. These days, you see all manner of people wanting to determine who becomes a traditional ruler because they carry guns. We must perform our roles and functions.”

He further urged the royal fathers to work in unity to advance the development of the geo-political zone, adding: “The traditional rulers from the South South should work together to advance the development of the region.

“The Oba of Benin and Amanyanabo of Opobo Kingdom should not be second class to anyone. Our traditional rulers must not be relegated by anyone and we should not see ourselves as second class citizens.”

The governor also urged the traditional rulers to work with governors of the zone to determine areas that require developmental interventions.

He said: “When we interact, we point out areas that require the governors to develop and we can synergise for the good of the zone. We will work together to move the traditional institution forward. We also need the support of the traditional institution for the development of the zone.”

Wike also asked the Oba of Benin to find a way of resolving the lingering the political feud between two prominent leaders of Edo State.

“I want to urge you to wade into the political crisis in Edo State. Although you are not a politician, it is necessary to resolve the feud. Please find a way to address the issue,” he said.

He commended also Managing Director of Access Bank, Herbert Wigwe for supporting the Benin Traditional Council.

Speaking earlier, the Oba of Benin, noted that his visit to Port Harcourt was in line with the tradition established by his late father.

“Following the footstep of my father who came on a thank you tour after his coronation, particularly when we recall his public service at Ahoada many years ago. Port Harcourt and Rivers State is indeed a second home,” he stated.

The Benin monarch disclosed that he visited Rivers State to strengthen friendly and close relationship between the people, saying,

“I am here to strengthen the friendly relationship and close affinity of our people. History has it that some of the tribes here trace their ancestry to Benin. This includes the Ikwerre, Ahoada and Omoku people.”

