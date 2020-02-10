SOME residents of Iseyin in Iseyin Local Government Area of Oyo State, on Monday, commended the state government over the agreement it reached with labour on the N30,000 minimum wage.

Some of the residents, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), described the signing of the minimum wage agreement between the two parties as a welcome development.

A middle-aged civil servant, who did not want his name mentioned, said that the Gov. Seyi Makinde-led administration deserved commendation for its worker-friendly policies.

Another respondent, Mrs Alasiri Olawumi, who expressed happiness with the development, said that life would be easier for the people of the state when the purchasing power of civil servants was further enhanced.

“Sales of goods and services will surely increase due to the increment and what else can we say than to just thank our amiable governor, “ Olawumi said.

Mr Adewale Saheed, a middle-level civil servant, also said that he was very happy with the development

Saheed advised the governor not to be distracted from the path of development which his administration was already threading.

“This period is very important and while we all praise the governor, we must also remember to tell him areas of improvement. We must also remind him not to be distracted from this lofty path,” he said.

NAN

– Feb. 10, 2020 @ 18:56 GMT |

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)