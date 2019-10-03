HAJIYA Sadiya Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social development, has called for calm over the suspension of activities of two International Non-Governmental Organisations (INGOs) in the North-East.

Farouq, who made the call at a news briefing on Thursday in Abuja, said that the ‘Operation Lafia Dole’ Theatre Command of the Nigerian Army suspended the activities of INGOs working in the Northern part of the country.

The INGOs are: Action Against Hunger and Mercy Corps. “We have reviewed issues both locally and internationally on the recent suspension of activities of some INGOs by the military in the North East.

“The suspension, which is temporary, is to enable the government to carry out a review with the aim of delivering better services to the Internally Displayed Persons (IDPs).

“Much as their humanitarian engagements are cherished by the government, they should be at the same time streamlined to be in line with our security needs and requirement

“The Nigerian Army has over the years contributed in many ways to secure peace in the North East, North West and the INGOs have also worked to provide nutrition and food security in the region.

“While recognising the sensitivity of issues of national security, I appeal to all parties concerned to exercise patience as investigations are on,” Farouq stressed.

The minister explained that she was optimistic that there would be a peaceful resolution of the suspension of activities of the INGOs.

She maintained that during the investigations, interest of all parties, particularly the teeming number of people that are dependent on humanitarian support, would be taken into consideration

However, Farouq promised that the ministry would collaborate with the Nigerian Army.

On the influx of INGOs into the North East, she said the ministry would look at the lapses in the registration of INGOs in the country.

“We are going to reset the procedures in which INGOs come into the country to work. We are also going to set up a monitoring and evaluation mechanism to ensure compliance by the INGOs.”

She said that the ministry would seek for intervention funds and explore other sources of funding to tackle enormous tasks and challenges facing it.(NAN)

Oct. 3, 2019 @ 18:15 GMT

