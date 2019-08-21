Mr Mohammed Abubakar, the Minister of Environment on Wednesday assured Nigerians and staff of the ministry of good working relations and effective protection of the nation’s environment.

Abubakar gave the assurance in Abuja while addressing staff of the ministry as he assumed duty.

He said that environment generally was a sensitive area because it was all about people and their behaviours, adding that it must be protected to prevent spreading of diseases.

“Most people don’t know the importance of environment, I want to let them know that everything about environment is about people and when the environment is not healthy, nothing else is healthy.

“I know much about the ministry even before the name was changed; I already have good relationship with the ministry.

“So, we should all know and believe that everything about environment is life and that particular life must be protected.

“We must provide a good healthy living environment to avoid spreading of any form of diseases in the country; that is our major mandate,’’ he said.

Abubbakar urged all the staff of the ministry to be committed in order to achieve greater result.

He also welcomed Mrs Sharon Ikeazor, who was also appointed as a State of Minister of the ministry.

He said that the Ikeazor had been a committed person, adding that cordial working relationship would help the ministry achieve it mandates and objectives.

Ikeazor, while appreciating the minister and the staff, she said that she would put all her best to achieve the goals of the ministry.

She said that she would ensure that all the agencies and departments of the ministry would bring out the best for the betterment of the ministry and the country at large.

Mrs Odusote Abimbola, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry earlier welcomed the two ministers and assured them of good working relations.

“I want to assure you that all the staff of the ministry are ready and committed to work with you.

“We are very friendly people and ready to do our job as it should be.

“On behalf of the staff, we are going to work with you and give you the best to ensure that the mandates and the objectives of the ministry are achieved adequately,’’ she said. (NAN)

