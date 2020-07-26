THE Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has

condoled with the Executive Governor of Kwara State.

AbdulRazaq AbdulRahman, and his entire family over the death of their

patriarch, AbdulGaniyu Folorunsho Abdul-Razaq, SAN.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday, the minister also sent his

condolences to the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, the

Ilorin Emirate as well as the government and people of Kwara State.

He said the family of the deceased should take solace in the fact that

Alhaji AbdulRazaq, SAN, led a worthy, fufilled and exemplary life.

”He left his footprints in the sand of time. He was not just a mere

witness in the making of an independent Nigeria, he was an active

participant.

”However, his greatest achievement, in my opinion, is the fact that

he raised very successful children who, in their own rights, have also

positively impacted Nigeria in their various fields of endeavour. That

he lived long enough to see, Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, elected

and sworn in as the Executive Governor of Kwara State, is no doubt the jewel in the crown of his incredible landmark achievements,” Mohammed said.

”May Allah forgive Papa his sins and admit him into Aljannah

Firdaus,” he said.

