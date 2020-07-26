THE Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has
condoled with the Executive Governor of Kwara State.
AbdulRazaq AbdulRahman, and his entire family over the death of their
patriarch, AbdulGaniyu Folorunsho Abdul-Razaq, SAN.
In a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday, the minister also sent his
condolences to the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, the
Ilorin Emirate as well as the government and people of Kwara State.
He said the family of the deceased should take solace in the fact that
Alhaji AbdulRazaq, SAN, led a worthy, fufilled and exemplary life.
”He left his footprints in the sand of time. He was not just a mere
witness in the making of an independent Nigeria, he was an active
participant.
”However, his greatest achievement, in my opinion, is the fact that
he raised very successful children who, in their own rights, have also
positively impacted Nigeria in their various fields of endeavour. That
he lived long enough to see, Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, elected
and sworn in as the Executive Governor of Kwara State, is no doubt the jewel in the crown of his incredible landmark achievements,” Mohammed said.
”May Allah forgive Papa his sins and admit him into Aljannah
Firdaus,” he said.
