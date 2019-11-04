THE FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, has expressed concern over the total neglect of projects in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) area councils.

Aliyu stated this during a tour of facilities in Kuje Area Council, on Monday.

The minister also expressed worry over the dilapidating state of Kuje Mini Stadium, describing it as one of the “non-existent projects” in the council.

“As far as I am concerned, the Kuje Stadium is non-existent because it has not been put to effective use in the past five years.

“The entrance has been overtaken by refuse dump and no sporting activities are taking place in the main stadium.

“We are going to build shops at the entrance of the stadium, and that will discourage people from dumping their waste by the side of the stadium.

“We are even considering the option of PPP arrangement to achieve this because if the stadium is put to effective use, some of our youths will be meaningfully engaged.

The minister noted that the tour of facilities was to identity areas of urgent needs, such as the stadium, for intervention

She, however, reiterated the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration towards the completion of all abandoned projects, stressing that the FCT Administration might consider the option of Public, Private Partnership (PPP), arrangement to complete some of the identified projects.

The minister also used the occasion to advocate for adequate funding of the area councils, in order to decongest the city centre,

Aliyu also enjoined residents of the council to imbibe the culture of sanitation and to be security conscious of their areas, stressing that security was a collective responsibility.

While in Kuje Women Development Center, the minister ordered for its immediate occupation by the Social Development Secretariat, saying that some equipment there were not being put to good use.

Speaking earlier, Chairman of the council, Mr Suleiman Sabo, said in spite of paucity of funds, the council had in the past six months been able to empower youths of the area through provision of entrepreneurial tools; and had provided functional and effective free healthcare delivery system.

Sabo, however, sought for stronger collaboration with the FCTA to boost its revenue drive; and augment the federal allocation.

The Kuje area council boss also stressed the need for the provision of an effective transport system for the movement of agricultural produce from farms in the area to other parts of the FCT. (NAN)

– Nov. 4, 2019 @ 18:50 GMT |

