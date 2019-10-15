THE minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has commended Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State for hosting the Town Hall meeting for the North-West zone of the country in Katsina.

Speaking at the meeting in Katsina on Tuesday, the minister said that the Federal Government was unrelenting in tackling Boko Haram, banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and armed robbery across the country.

He noted that without peace and security, there can be no development.

“Here in the North-west, the security challenges – Banditry, Cattle Rustling and Kidnapping – have been unique and daunting. The deadly attacks that claimed lives and destroyed property were daily making headline news all over the country.

“At a stage, the situation became so bad in some of the states in the North-west that many felt they were intractable. But thanks to the unrelenting efforts of the Federal government as well as the determination and innovative efforts of the governments of the affected states, there has been a remarkable improvement, and peace and security are gradually returning to the worst-hit states,” he said.

The minister, however, lamented that the progress that has been made in combating banditry, cattle rustling and kidnapping has not made the kind of headlines that the security challenges were making at their peak.

“It has therefore become imperative for the Federal Government, working with the affected states, to provide a platform for the Governors of the front-line states to highlight the successes they have achieved in their various states in tackling these cases of insecurity, as well as for relevant Federal Government Ministers to highlight the efforts that have helped to drastically reduce the level of insecurity in the North West.

“That is why we decided to organize this Town Hall Meeting. It is hoped that at the end of the Meeting, the great efforts of the Governors of the front-line states of Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara, as well as the contributions of the Federal Government, under the leadership of President Buhari, would have been well documented and, of course, widely reported,” he said.

The minister noted that the Town Hall Meeting was very unique and that since the programme started in 2016, “this is the first time that we are having Governors from the APC and the PDP as panelists”.

This, according to the minister, is first a testimony to the fact that this Federal Government does not play politics with the security and welfare of citizens and, secondly, a reflection of the patriotism, commitment and nationalism of the governors, irrespective of their party affiliations.

He thanked the governors of Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara states for attending the 16th edition of the Town Hall Meetings in Katsina.

Oct 15, 2019

