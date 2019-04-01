THE Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, on Monday, reiterated Federal Government’s commitment to provide appropriate policies and enabling environment that would support creativity among young Nigerians.

Onu said this when members of the Excellent Neighbourhood Children’s Parliament visited him in Abuja.

The minister, who said that the Federal Government was working to bequeath a self-reliant nation to young Nigerians, tasked the children to remain focused and innovative to achieve great feats.

He said: “we want you to inherit a Nigeria that is self-reliant so that wherever you travel to you will be proud to be recognised as a Nigerian. It is the future we are working very hard to create for you. We can achieve it if you work hard, study hard and be creative to invent for the county.

“This is one way to contribute to the economy of the country and create wealth for yourselves, and the government will provide the necessary policies and environment to support innovations.”

The minister added that successful implementation of the Executive Order 5 would guarantee brighter future for Nigerian youths.

Signed on Feb. 6, 2018 by President Muhammadu Buhari, the Presidential Executive Order Number 5 is for Planning and Execution of Projects, Promotion of Nigerian Content in Contracts, Science, Engineering and Technology.

The Order is majorly to improve local content in public procurement with science, engineering and technology components.

It is also a demonstration of Federal Government’s efforts to promote the application of science, technology and innovation in Nigeria.

According to the minister, Federal Government is interested in building a bright future for Nigerian children and by implementing Executive Order 5, more jobs will be created.

Onu said “we want Nigerian children and youths to inherit a Nigeria where extreme poverty will be defeated.

“We must sustain the drive to move away from dependence on resources to using intellect to transform the resources so that we reduce importation. We want to be able to feed ourselves; we don’t need to rely on importation.”

Mrs Uzoma Ihedirimadu-Abudu, the Executive Coordinator of Excellent Neighbourhood Children’s Parliament, solicited the support of the ministry in the parliament’s effort to train 2000 children and 1,000 teachers in Information Communication Technology (ICT).

She said that the children’s parliament, which started in 2015, had grown to be a network of children from about 50 government and private schools in Abuja.

Ihedirimadu-Abudu pointed out that the aim of the parliament was to inculcate leadership values in the children.

“We do this by organising sporting activities, trainings and educational games, as well as debates and excursions.

“It is a platform for children to express their views and opinions on matters that concern them in the society,’’ the coordinator added. (NAN)

