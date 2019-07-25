ZUBAIRU Dada, a ministerial nominee from Niger, says adequate funding and improved welfare of staff was key to effective operation of the National Orientation Agency (NOA).

Dada made the call on Thursday in Abuja when he appeared at the screening of ministerial nominees by the Senate.

He was responding to questions by Sen. Stella Oduah (PDP-Anambra) on how best to reposition NOA for optimal performance.

The senate had reconvened from an hour thirty minutes break to continue the screening of ministers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dada served as Director of Mass Mobilisation for Self Reliance (MAMSER).

He said MAMSER succeeded because the government supported the agency with all necessary logistics. The ministerial nominee said the staff gave their best because they were motivated.

He said Nigeria needed to resuscitate the activities of MAMSER to reach the rural people. Dada added that the giant strides recorded in MAMSER could be replicated in NOA with proper funding.

He was later asked to take a bow given the intervention of some senators, who spoke of his glowing pedigree and performance in his previous appointments.

Similarly, the nominee from Nasarawa State, Mohammed Abdullahi, in response to questions from Sen. Uche Ekwunife (PDP-Anambra ) and Sen. Sam Egwu (PDP-Ebonyi) said it beholds on the executive to initiate policies and programmes that would create jobs for the teeming youth population.

NAN reports that Dr Chris Ngige, former Minister of Labour and Productivity from Anambra, was also excused from taking questions having served as a senator.

Fielding questions from senators, nominee from Oyo State, Mr Sunday Dare, said the fight against kidnapping, like cyber crimes, could be mitigated via the collaborative efforts of Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC).

He added that the fight should also involve data managing agencies, security and intelligence agencies.

Dare, an Executive Director of NCC, also spoke on efforts being made by the commission to improve broad band penetration, fibre optic laying and development of telecommunication infrastructure in Nigeria.

He disclosed that Nigeria had recorded 33.1 per cent broad brand penetration, adding that the target was 70 per cent.

Dare said NCC was doing everything within its power to mitigate the issues of drop calls and unsolicited calls experience by subscribers. (NAN)

– July 25, 2019 18:55 GMT

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)