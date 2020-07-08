President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the seventh virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Ministries of Aviation; Niger Delta; Education as well as Works and Housing are expected to make presentations at the meeting.

Those at the meeting include Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and the National Security Adviser (NSA) to the President, retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno.

NAN observed that 11 cabinet ministers joined the president at the Council Chamber for the virtual meeting while other ministers are participating directly from their respective offices in Abuja.

The affected cabinet members are the Ministers of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Aviation, Hadi Sirika; Special Duties, George Akume and Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

Others are the two ministers of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyema and Zubairu Dada; Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Education, Adamu Adamu; Niger Delta, as well as Works and Housing.

Other cabinet members including the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan would be participating in the meeting from their respective offices in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that minute silence was observed in honour of former Minister of sports and Youth Development, late Inuwa Abdulkadir, under former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.

Abdulkadir, who also served as the National Vice Chairman, North West zone of the All Progressives Congress (APC), died on July 6 in Sokoto after a brief illness.(NAN)

