OBA Adekunle Aromolaran, the Paramount ruler of Ijesaland in Osun, has urged Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola to ban illegal mining activities in Ijesaland and the state in general.

Oba Aromolaran made the appeal when he led other monarchs on a congratulatory visit to Gov. Oyetola on his victory at the apex court in Wednesday in Osogbo.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ijesaland hosts major mining sites in the state, where many of the displaced miners from other states were now operating.

The monarch said the influx of illegal miners in the state had led to displacement of farmers, whose farm lands and landed property were being destroyed by the illegal activities of the miners.

“It is our hope that you will assist us to rid Ijesaland of the unwanted visitors in the guise of gold miners.

“Their influx into Ijesaland had been giving Ijesa people great panic, fear and embarrassment.

“We want you to put a ban on gold mining indefinitely,” the monarch said.

Oba Aromolaran also urged the governor to give “favourable attention” to his area in terms of development.

He promised that the traditional rulers would continue to lend their voices on things that will strengthen peaceful coexistence, unity and stability in the state.

In his response, Gov. Oyetola said his administration would not relent in its efforts to stamp out illegal miners from the state.

While commending the efforts of the royal fathers at curbing crime in their domain, the governor noted that his government would continue to partner the traditional rulers and chiefs in sustainable development.

“The issue of illegal mining has reached the front burner” and it is time to nip ugly incidents in the bud

“We are working assiduously to keep our state safe and to rescue our land from being damaged by illegal miners.

“There is no doubt in the fact that the perpetrators are destroying our land which could have been used for farming.

“We are working so hard to come up with a law that will be regulating mining activities in the state.

“We understand the danger posed by this act and we are assuring our people of prompt action,” the governor said. (NAN)

