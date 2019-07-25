THE Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, is on a three-day working visit to Delta State where he met with the Executive Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa,

At the Palace of the Traditional Ruler of Asaba, Babandede called for the support of Royal Fathers in the Migrant e-Registration Project.

Responding, the Asagba of Asaba, Prof, Chike Edozien, emphasized the roles of traditional rulers in ensuring peace, security and orderliness in communities for effective governance.

Babandede also paid homage and courtesy call at the Palace of the Olu of Warri, Ikenwoli 1,Ogiame Ikenwoli, who also gave his royal blessing to the Migrant e-Registration Project, and emphasised that it was timely and right on time to checkmate irregular entry and the activities of clandestine foreigners, who might be within the Nigerian shore and moving freely without check.

He noted that with the Migrant e-Registration records, the activities of such persons will be in check and curtailed and appreciated the presidential approval for the major tool that will assist the Nigeria Immigration Service with adequate, reliable and authentic records of non Nigerians in the country.

The Olu of Warri also urged Babandede to develop the land he allocated to the NIS to improve the working condition of the officers and men in Warri Area Office of the service.

Babandede also Commissioned Five blocks of 10 rooms Transit Camp in Asaba, a Screening Centre, Fence Work Perimeter to secure the landed property of the NIS in Asaba and Sapele.

The NIS boss is expected to visit the Escravos before returning to Abuja.

