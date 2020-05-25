GOV. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State says the N1.9 billion Karu mega bus terminal, when completed, will ease traffic congestion on the Mararaba- Abuja corridor.

Sule, who congestion spoke on Monday after inspecting ongoing work at the site of the project at Mararaba in Karu Local Government Area of the state, said various motor parks in the area would be collapsed into the bus terminal.

According to him, the terminal will serve the FCT, Plateau, Benue, Kaduna and other states , when completed.

He added that the choice of Karu for the project was due to its proximity to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and large population in the area with overwhelming transportation demand.

Sule, who inspected the project as part of activities to mark his one year in office, expressed satisfaction with the quality of work so far.

He noted that although the project was being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, it had now reached 28 per cent completion instead of the targeted 45 per cent.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor was taken round the project by the Project Consultant, Mr Shehu Tukur, who assured him of quality job. (NAN)

May 25, 2020 @ 15:55 GMT

