THE Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Friday threw its weight behind Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on the N90 billion allegations levelled against him by a former chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Timi Frank.

National President of (CAN) Rev. Supo Ayokunle and its members on Friday visited Osinbajo over the alleged N90 billion allegation to pray with him.

Frank had alleged that the Vice President collected N90 billion from the Federal Inland Revenue (FIRS) to fund the 2019 election.

Ayokunle, who spoke with reporters at the Christian Ecumenical Centre where he held a meeting with top members of CAN, said Osinbajo is innocent of the allegations, describing it as baseless.

He told newsmen that the church and all Nigerians are proud of the VP and would continue to pray for him.

The CAN boss, who did not disclose discussion with Osinbajo, when urged Nigerians not to toy with the innocent faithfully serving the nation, adding that the whole country would rise up to fight for him.

His words: “He has cleared the air that the allegation is baseless and there is no truth in it and that some people are plotting against him and he was ready to provide himself to be cleared.

“If there is an allegation there must be an evidence and that it can never happen and will never happen. The church and the entire country will fight for him.”

On the security situation in the country, Ayokunle said: “We must stay together to fight the challenges and we must overcome”. – The Nation

