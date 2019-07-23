DEPUTY National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Yekini Nabena, has decried the long-running rift between the former and current National Chairmen of the party, John Odigie-Oyegun and Adams Oshiomhole, respectively, warning that “it is demarketing and weakening the party.”

Citing the staggered governorship elections in Kogi, Bayelsa, Edo, Ondo and Anambra states coming up between 2019 and the 2020, the APC spokesman warned that the rift between Oyegun and Oshiomhole might spell doom for the ruling party in the polls.

Nabena, who spoke with newsmen Tuesday on the fight between the party leaders, mentioned that the country’s main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), plans to exploit the situation in its campaign ahead of the crucial elections.

Nabena called on the two leaders to put their personal interests and drfferences aside for the sake of the ruling party.

He advised that Oyegun should be concerned with making peace in matters of internal party conflict, as an elder statesman, and not add ‘salt to the injury.”

He added that Oyegun, a Benin chief, ought to tell Governor Godwin Obaseki the truth and not encourage illegality at the Edo State House of Assembly.

“The media exchange between our former and current national chairmen does not serve the interest of our party in any way. In fact, it is demarketing and weakening the party when we should be consolidating ahead of governorship elections in Kogi, Bayelsa, Ondo and Anambra states,” Nabena said.

“The PDP is waiting in the flanks to grab the governorship seats if we don’t put our house in order. In the interest of the party, our respected leaders who also happen to be former governors of Edo state must sheath their swords,” he advised.

Nabena, however, warned that the two leaders would be held responsible if the main opposition PDP is allowed to latch on to the current situation and take over Edo State in the next governorship election.

He called on the former National Chairman to support the current National Working Committee (NWC) to lead the party to more victories instead fighting them.

“I understand that the PDP, which has been buried in Edo, is planning to take advantage of the current situation. If that is a dream, they should continue to dream; but our leaders too must give peace a chance and not allow the evil dream to come to pass,” Nabena warned.

Reacting to the controversies trailing the Bauchi and Edo State Houses of Assembly, Nabena stated: “This is not an issue of politics. The party’s position is very clear that the right thing should be done not just in Bauchi State, which has a PDP governor, but also in Edo State with an APC governor.

“The respective Houses of Assembly must be transparently and properly convened in line with set rules and democratic standards,” he stated. – The Sun

– July 23, 2019 @ 13:19 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)