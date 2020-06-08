THE National Council of Muslim Youths Organisation (NACOMYO) has attributed the upsurge in sexual assaults in Nigeria to moral and justice collapse.

NACOMYO said this in a statement jointly signed by its National President and National Secretary-General, Mallam Sani Maigoro, and Alhaj Mas’ud Akintola, respectively, on Monday in Ibadan.

The council said that the gruesome murder after the rape of Vera Uwaila Omozula in Benin, Barakat Bello in Ibadan, and the defiling of a minor in Jigawa by 57 year-old-man and 10 others were not only repulsive, reprehensible, but condemnable.

They called on governments at all levels to ensure that perpetrators of the heinous crimes were quickly brought to justice to serve as a deterrent to others.

The group said that these and other sexual assaults in recent times were clear indicators of the collapse of human security in the country.

The council, therefore, called on government and stakeholders to arrest the trend.

The apex Muslim youth body expressed total aversion to gender-based violence, ritual killings, and child abuse, describing all these as antithetical to decency and against human sensibility.

While praying God to comfort the bereaved families, the council urged parents to be more committed to child upbringing and to partner government at all levels in protecting girls from marauders. (NAN)

– Jun. 8, 2020 @ 11:35 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)