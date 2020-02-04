THE National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), says it generated N2 billion from the Hajj Development Levy.

Fatima Usara, Head, Public Affairs, NAHCON, stated this in a statement in Abuja.

Usara said that NAHCON acting Commissioner, Operations, Mr Modibbo Saleh, announced the amount during the foundation laying ceremony of the Pilgrims Hotel in Kaduna.

She said the commission had spent part of the fund on various projects for the benefit of the Nigerian pilgrims.

”More than N2 billion was generated from the Hajj Development Levy and various projects have been executed from the amount.

”All State Pilgrims Welfare Boards and Agencies will benefit from the funds no matter how little their contributions are,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the commission is constructing a pilgrims’ hotel facility and a multi-purpose centre in Kaduna State Hajj Camp.

The project is being executed through the Hajj Development Levy projects nationwide

NAN

– Feb. 4, 2020 @ 08:15 GMT |

