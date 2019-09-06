THE National Association of Nigerian Travel Agency has announced that it will be hosting a nationwide training for IATA and Non-IATA registered travel agencies in Lagos, Port Harcourt and Abuja at no cost.

Tagged as IATA EasyPay Workshop for IATA and Non-IATA Agents, Bankole Bernard, President of the Association, says the purpose of this workshop is to enlighten Travel Agents on the IATA EasyPay (IEP) plan.

“IATA EasyPay (IEP) is a new payment method that is globally available to all IATA accredited travel agents for the issuance of tickets through IATA’s Billing Settlement Plan (BSP). IATA EasyPay is a secure, pay-as-you-go solution. It is an electronic wallet and is available to agents to use alongside the other payment methods in the BSP,” . Bernard said.

The association says it will also use this opportunity to address certain issues and challenges it has been facing over the years.

NANTA says it will also make use of this platform to set its house in proper order by encouraging unregistered NANTA agencies to come under the umbrella and thereby drastically reduce fraudulent practices in the travel market.

Bankole also adds that the benefits of the workshop for the travel agencies is that the IEP provides a greater level of flexibility for agents.

“The IEP will provide travel agents with more flexibility, it will also provide a failsafe, allowing travel agents to continue transacting in the BSP if they ever reach their Remittance Holding Capacity (RHC),” he said.

The National Publicity Secretary for the Association, Yinka Ladipo, disclosed that the workshop is scheduled to begin with the Port Harcourt Zone on September 10, 2019, at the Swiss Spirit Hotel followed by the Abuja Zone on September 12, 2019, at Nicon Luxury Hotel and then the Lagos Zone on October 3, 2019, at the Lagos Continental Hotel.

In another development the association said that it has recently renewed her membership with the Universal Federation of Travel Agents Association (UFTAA) in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

