THE National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) in conjunction with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) have taken the sensitisation campaign against human trafficking to international airports in Nigeria.

The agency in collaboration with UNODC and the United States Government International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Department on Tuesday handed over education materials on human trafficking, reporting and referral to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN)) in Lagos .

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 100 banners were officially handed over to FAAN to be placed at international airports in Nigeria to create awareness against human trafficking.

Mrs Dame Okah-Donli , the Director-General, NAPTIP, said that it had become necessary to stamp out human trafficking in Nigeria with the support of all stakeholders.

Okah-Donli said that the official handing over of education and communication materials with human trafficking massages was in continuation of the UNDOC project on strengthening the capacity of state and non-state institutions to assist, support and protect victims of trafficking in Nigeria.

According to her, the essence of handing over the materials was to increase vigilance and positive actions to intercept or interrupt suspected human trafficking activities as well as infuse counter-trafficking messages at conspicuous areas at major airports.

She said that this could be done at the check-in and boarding areas, along the boarding gates and as part of the airlines in flight audio and visual communications.

“NAPTIP relies on the support of all men and women of goodwill to continue to achieve its mandate. To date, about 408 traffickers have been convicted and are serving various jail terms,’’ she said.

Okah-Donli said almost 17,000 victims had been rescued and counseled with good number of them empowered by the agency, including five victims trained from primary school to the university level and now officers of NAPTIP.

“The challenges of human trafficking and irregular migration are quite enormous, a new initiative must be developed to ensure sustainable successes against these twin monsters.

“The fight against human trafficking requires the collaborative efforts of everyone, especially those who operate at our airports and land borders,’’ she said.

Okah-Donli reiterated the agency’s resolve to end human trafficking in the country, adding that it would continue to engage with various stakeholders across the board to achieve this.

Mr Rabiu Yadudu, the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) assured of effective monitoring of the airport in ensuring human traffickers were brought to justice.

Yadudu, represented by retired Group Captain, Usman Sadiq, said that FAAN would partner with NAPTIP to strengthen prohibition of human trafficking through the airports in Nigeria.

He said, `We are highly honoured and ready to partner with NAPTIP and other agencies to stamp out human trafficking through the airports.

“We are going to ensure all hands are on deck to work toward achieving same goals in bringing human traffickers to justice ,’’ he said.

Mrs Abimbola Adewunmi, representative of UNODC said that the body was supporting NAPTIP in its efforts to engage airlines, airport management authorities, travel agencies and their travelers at large in helping to detect and prevent the trafficking of persons.

Adewunmi said that UNODC, together with NAPTIP, were forging alliances with key Nigerian stakeholders in the aviation sector including the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), FAAN and the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA).

“Air travel remains the primary mode of transportation utilised by human traffickers.

“Airlines, their crew as well as passengers can play a key role as first line responders in detecting victims and their traffickers before departure and while on board of aircraft before victims become difficult to trace in destination countries.

“Our consultations with these partners and with the support of the US government, UNODC together with NAPTIP have developed a series of specific airports and on-board sensitisation materials on trafficking in persons.

“This is aimed at travel agents, airport personnel, flight crews and passengers; the materials seek to provide basic information on how to identify victims of trafficking, ” she said.

In his remarks, Mr James Jewatt, Country Director, United States Government Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement, commended NAPTIP for its effort in ensuring human trafficking is abolished in Nigeria.

Jawett said that US would continue to support in educating Nigerian youths on the need to reject human trafficking, adding that about 400,000 dollars had been injected in sensitisation and education programmes. (NAN)

– Nov. 26, 2019 @ 17:15 GMT |

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)