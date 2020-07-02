Nasarawa Govt tackles pension

THE Director General, Nasarawa State Pension Bureau, Alhaji Sani Oseze, says on the bureau will pay local government pensioners their April pension this week.

Oseze confirmed this when the management of the bureau met with the state House of Assembly Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs during an oversight visit on Thursday in Lafia.

This, the director-general said, was to ease the pains of the senior citizens and that of their family members.

He said that it was Gov. Abdullahi Sule that approved the payment of the local government pensioners April pension following three months unpaid pensions.

“With the introduction of the minimum wage, it has jerked up the pension as the current 15 per cent remittance from each local government council for the payment of pension to its local government pensioners is inadequate.

“We are yet to pay April, May and June pensions to the local government pensioners as we need over N222 million to augment the money to pay pensioners.

“But His Excellency, Gov. Abdullahi Sule has directed that the local government pensioners should be paid within the week.

“It is in view of this that the local government pensioners will receive one month pension, which is April pension, within this week,” he said.

Oseze commended the committee for their intervention, in supporting the activities of the bureau to succeed and called for its sustenance.

The director-general assured the committee of the bureau’s determination to improve on the welfare of the local government pensioners.

Earlier, Alhaji Mohammed Alkali (APC-Lafia North), the Chairman of the committee said that they have decided to invite the bureau in order to assess its 2020 budget performance.

“This exercise is not to witchhunt any body but to assess your bureau’s 2020 budget performance with the view of addressing any challenge if discovered.

“We will collaborate with you in order to improve on the standard of living of pensioners in the state.

“We want to reposition the local government system for effective service delivery, we need your support in that direction,” he said.

NAN

– July 02, 2020 @ 18:35 GMT

