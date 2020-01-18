Nasarawa State Government has advocated for a stronger synergy with the state’s chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), toward seeking and promoting opportunities in the sports sector.

Othman Bala-Adam, Commissioner of Youth and Sports Development, made this known in Lafia on Friday, during a courtesy visit to the ministry by members of the association.

According to Bala-Adam, the association plays a crucial role in publicising efforts of the state government in the sports sector, hence the desire to strengthen the synergy.

He said that effective information dissemination would ensure a wider knowledge of steps taken by the state government toward sports development.

“We have to partner with you so that you can help tell residents of the state what we are doing with regards to sports development; because without your input, nobody will ever know what efforts we make,” he said.

He informed the association of the state government’s intention to partner the private sector in opening opportunities in the sports sector for the teeming youths, and called on the association to support the effort with adequate publicity.

“This is one of the reason we want a stronger synergy with your association; we need your platforms to drive our quest for the corporate organisations to see the need to channel their corporate social responsibility to the sports sector.

“It this effort is successful, the people, especially our teeming youths, will benefit because the support from the private sector will help us actualise our goals for the year.

“So, the synergy with SWAN is crucial to achieving this objective and other government activities, with regards to the sports sector,” he said.

Earlier, Isa Mohammed, SWAN Chairman, had said that the association was in the ministry to congratulate the commissioner on his appointment and reassure the ministry of SWAN’s commitment to giving the sports sector the needed publicity.

“We want to urge you to carry us along in all engagements so that we can play our part in developing the sports sector in the state and transmit news of the state to the outside world,” he said.

He further expressed confidence in the capacity of the commissioner to handle the affairs of the ministry, and assured him of SWAN’s support toward mobilising sports stakeholders to collectively play their roles toward a viable sports sector.

“We know your antecedents as a sports stakeholder, even before you became commissioner, and we have confidence in your pedigree, to transform the fortunes of the sports sector for good.

“We are here to play our part; to be part of that success story,” he said. (NAN)

– Jan. 12, 2020 @ 13:35 GMT |

