THE National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) on Thursday issued a query to the Clerk of National Assembly, Sani Omolori, for insubordination to the management of NASC.

The query, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, was signed by the Executive Chairman of NASC, Mr. Ahmed Kadi Amshi.

The query read in part:

“The attention of the National Assembly Service Commission was drawn to a Press Release titled: “Retirement age for the staff of the National Assembly Service is 40 years of Service or 65 years of age, whichever comes first” dated 15th July 2020 and signed by M.A Sani-Omolori, Clerk to the National Assembly.

“As you are very much aware, the Clerk to the National Assembly is an employee of the National Assembly Service Commission vide Section 6(1)b of the National Assembly Service Act, 2014 (As amended).

“The Clerk to the National Assembly has no authority whatsoever to dictate anything to the Commission. Your press release is considered by the Commission as gross insubordination to a constituted authority.

“You are by this letter requested to explain to the Commission within twenty-four (24) hours as to why disciplinary action will not be taken against you as per the provision of Section 6(2)b of the National Assembly Service Act 2014 (As Amended) for this gross insubordination.” (NAN)

