Sultan of Sokoto, Abubakar Saad, Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola and Ogun Governor, Dapo Abiodun, are among dignitaries expected at 2019 Nasiru-Lahi-L-Fatih Society (NASFAT) Biennial Conference which opens in Abeokuta on Thursday.

NASFAT Publicity Secretary, Akeem Yusuf, said in a statement that the three-day conference would hold at Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta in Ogun.

“The Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs in Nigeria, Sheikh Mohammad Abubakar Saad, would grace the opening ceremony.

“Other dignitaries being expected include the Governor of Ogun State, Mr Dapo Abiodun and Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola.

“The highlight of the three-day conference include: ‘Walk For Peace and Harmony’, visit to Ibara Correctional Centre and ‘Stella Obasanjo Children’s Home’.

“Others are: NASFAT Stakeholders’ courtesy call on Alake of Egbaland, Dr Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, as well as the Chief Imam of Egbaland, Imam Muhammed Liadi Orunsolu,” he said.

NASFAT President, Alhaji Niyi Yusuf, assured all the members and the stakeholders, that the conference would be an avenue for capacity building, spirituality, networking, camaraderie and fun.

“The conference would bring together, leaders of the the society, stakeholders in the country, members of NASFAT from over 300 branches in Nigeria, Ghana, Cote de Voire, Egypt and other countries,” he said. (NAN)

– Dec. 19, 2019 @ 7:45 GMT

