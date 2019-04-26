A group, under the aegis of North West Alliance for Danjuma Goje, has called on the incoming and returning Senators to support the candidature of Sen. Danjuma Goje for Senate President.

The leader of the group, Jamilu Ibrahim-Maikarofi made the call while addressing newsmen in Kano on Friday.

According to him, the group has concluded arrangements to mobilise the teeming youths from the North West zone to storm Abuja to solicit the support of the Senators for Goje.

“We believe his election will usher in a more experienced hand at the helm of affairs of the senate and the Nation will never regret his election as the President of the senate.

“We are therefore against any attempt by the ruling party to foist somebody who we believe is incomparable to Sen. Goje in terms of political sagacity, experience and intellectual capacity,“ he said.

He reminded all the Senators that they had nothing to fear, because Goje had worked tirelessly and religiously to ensure the victory of the President, the governorship candidate and all others who contested under APC in Gombe state.

“This made him the only Senator to defeat an incumbent governor of another party hands down in a free and fair election.

“As chairman of the senate committee on appropriations, we believe he has garnered enough experience to steer the affairs of the next Senate in the right direction for the overall development of the country,” he said.

He expressed optimism that Goje would also use the experience as a former governor for eight years to ensure smooth relationship with the Executive.

“He will also use the eight year experience he has as a Federal legislator to ensure good understanding and mature relationship among the members of the Red Chamber,” he added. (NAN)

– Apr. 26, 2019 @ 19:05 GMT |

