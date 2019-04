The Northern Youths Movement, NYM, has warned leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in the north to be mindful of an alleged plot by the party’s National Leader, Bola Tinubu, to snatch power from President Muhammadu Buhari before 2023 so as to pave way for his presidential ambition.

In a statement to DAILY POST on Saturday, the group alleged that Tinubu was already aware that with President Buhari in power till 2023, his presidential ambition can never be realized and now plotting to orchestrate Buhari’s impeachment latest by 2022 if he remained healthy till then.

NYM’s statement was ssued in Abuja by its Chairman, Mallam Ishaya Jato.

The statement added that Tinubu’s desperation to take over the National Assembly by installing Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, his “political boy” as Speaker of the House was part of his sinister plot to get the President out of power at all cost.

It added, “Tinubu is banking on two scenarios; the President becoming incapacitated before 2022 or his impeachment and he will need the National Assembly for both.

“Having used the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole to take over states in the South from governors like Rochas Okorocha and Ibikunle Amosun that he opined can challenge him in 2023; Tinubu is now after the larger picture of total control of the National Assembly.

“It is, therefore dangerous for the north for the same Southwest, which already has the Vice President to produce the House of Representatives Speaker.

“It even more dangerous for the same Tinubu; whose political boy is the Vice President to also have another of his stooge as the House of Representatives Speaker.

“We in the NYM will resist this attempt by one single individual to control the political destiny of our country and we urge our leaders in the north to take note of this.

“This is more so that the in the spirit of federal character formula enshrined in the constitution of Nigeria, the six positions of President, Vice President, Senate President and Deputy as well as Reps Speaker and Deputy available, the six geopolitical zones must get one position each.

“Already, Northwest and Southwest have taken President and Vice President respectively; the remaining four positions must therefore be shared among the South-South, South East, North Central and North East zones.

“Particularly, the North Central, which gave massive votes to President Buhari must produce the Speaker.”

– Apr. 27, 2019 @ 06:42 GMT |

