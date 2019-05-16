THE National Assembly has passed the amendment to the National Holiday Act to move Nigeria’s Democracy Day from May 29 to June 12.

The Senate at the plenary on Thursday passed the amendment in concurrence with the House of Representatives which approved the new date earlier in December 2018.

The passage followed the adoption of a report by the Majority Leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan, for the Senate to concur with the House.

The three clauses of the amendment bill were passed by the Committee of the Whole when the Deputy President Of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, who presided over the session, put them to voice vote.

The legislation is now billed for transmission to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent.

Buhari had in June 2018 declared that the Democracy Day would henceforth hold on June 12 of every year.

The President made the declaration as the Federal Government honoured the acclaimed winner of the 1993 presidential election, the late Chief Moshood Abiola, with a posthumous conferment of the highest national award, Grand Commander of the Federal Republic, on him.

Buhari had also conferred on Abiola’s running mate in the election, Alhaji Babagana Kingibe and foremost human rights lawyer, the late Chief Gani Fawehinmi, the Grand Commander of the Niger award, which is the second highest national honour. – Punch

