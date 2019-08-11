The All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged Muslim faithful to imbibe the lessons of Eid-el-Kabir festival, which exemplifies sacrifice and fulfilment of promise as demonstrated by Prophet Ibrahim.

The ruling party gave the advice in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-onilu, in Abuja on Saturday, while celebrating with Muslim faithful on the commemoration of Eid ul-Adha.

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) celebrates with Muslim faithfuls on the commemoration of Eid ul-Adha.

“We urge all to imbibe the lessons of the important Islamic festival which exemplifies sacrifice and fulfilment of promise as demonstrated by Prophet Ibrahim.

“As we celebrate the Sallah feast with family, friends and loved ones, Muslim faithfuls and indeed all Nigerians are implored to show love to neighbours and cater for the less privileged around us,” Issa-Onilu said.

According to him, in our national life, Eid ul-Adha is a reminder for us to make our individual and collective sacrifices for the well-being, unity, peace and development of our dear country, Nigeria.

“We must therefore shun the disruptive and divisive utterances and actions emanating from some unpatriotic quarters lately.

“In our private capacity, official duties, wherever we find ourselves, we must all exhibit the Pan-Nigerian spirit.

“We should embrace our country’s diversity and harness it for good. We must see every Nigerian as a brother.

“We should take advantage of his (brother) strength, help him with his weakness. That is the only way we can grow as a country,” he said. (NAN)

– Aug. 11, 2019 @ 10:45 GMT |

