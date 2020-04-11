Bayo Akinlade, Chairman, Ikorodu Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), on Saturday suggested major ways legal practitioners could be dutifully engaged even during the lockdown.

Akinlade saidin Lagos that lawyers were major drivers of social re-engineering and change and so, could be engaged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NBA branch chairman told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that “some of our colleagues in the Executive and the Legislature are already doing their bit and playing their part advising government, drafting policies and passing legislation to secure lives and properties.

“So, what are lawyers doing besides criticising the laws, decisions and acts of the government and others?

“Here are a few of what we in private and corporate practice can do.

“First, lawyers can use their intellect and influence within the community to ensure that the poor and vulnerable people are catered for.

“Lawyers can act as observers to ensure that food distribution is carried out equitably.

“Lawyers can also volunteer their time to go round communities educating them about how to stay safe and how government regulations impact our livelihood.

“They can reach out to wealthy clients to make donations for the support of the needy people of the society.

“More importantly, lawyers can volunteer support for law enforcement agencies by advising them on how to engage with citizens during this period, ” he said.

According to Akinlade, lawyers can observe and give report on government’s intervention, as well play the role of mediators to any conflict that may arise within the period.

“Lawyers can do almost anything; so, let’s change the narrative of how people see and perceive legal practitioners,” he said. (NAN)

