THE National Directorate of Employment (NDE), on Tuesday, disbursed soft loans to 210 unemployed youths in Kebbi, to assist them to start up or improve their businesses.

The state Coordinator, Alhaji Abdullahi Machika, while disbursing the loan in Birnin Kebbi, said the programme, under the NDE Micro Enterprise Enhancement Scheme (MEES), was in collaboration with the APC North-West Youth Leader, Alhaji Sadiq Fakai.

He said each beneficiary will get N10,000 to start or improve their businesses.

He said the youth leader facilitated the selection of 10 beneficiaries per local government across the 21 Local Government areas of the state.

In his remarks, Fakai commended the NDE Director-General, Dr. Nasiru Mohammed-Ladan, for the support and magnanimity.

He urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the loan to better their lives, especially in this period of the COVID-19 lockdown which had affected many businesses.

A cross-section of the beneficiaries interviewed, thanked the DG of the NDE and the youth leader for assisting them with the loan to revive their businesses. (NAN)

– Jun. 30, 2020 @ 13:12 GMT |

