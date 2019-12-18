AYEWOSAI Foundation, an NGO on Wednesday in Minna distributed clothing and food items to no fewer than 100 less privileged in the area.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that the items distributed include rice, clothes, handbags, and wrappers.

Unveiling of the foundation, Mrs Mary Berje, the Founder of the Foundation said at the gesture was to extend hands of fellowship to the less privileged in the society.

Berje,who is the Chief Press Secretary to Niger Governor, said the gesture was also to ensure the well-being of people, “especially women and children around me.“

She said:“I have passion for helping humanity and it is a dream I had seven years ago to help people.

“I grew up seeing my father helping and fighting for the well-being of his people- the Gbagyis, so it is a cause I inherited from my late father.

“At first, I started this initiative with my Gbagyi people, I used to go to communities to give to the less privileged and encourage parents to send their children to school, especially the girl-child. This is because I know the importance of education.

“I have this passion of always wanting to share whatever I have with people around me because I feel it doesn’t take anything to share with the neighbour next door.”

Berje said the foundation was a non-political, non-tribal and non-religious aimed at giving succour to the less privileged in the society.

She promised that the foundation would continue to assist the needy in the society, irrespective of their religious, tribal and political affiliation.

In his remarks, Mr Sam Yisa, board member, Community for Popular Participation called on well to do individuals to support the foundation.

Mrs Mercy Francis, one of the beneficiaries, expressed appreciation to the founder and prayed God to uplift the foundation to greater heights. (NAN)

