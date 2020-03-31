The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Tuesday distributed millions of Naira worth of relief materials to victims of armed banditry displaced from three local government areas of Niger.

NEM’s Director General (DG), Alhaji Mustapha Maihaja supervised the delivery of the relief materials to the internal displaced persons (IDPs).

He told the beneficiaries that it was a demonstration of Federal government’s concern to their plight, having been displaced from their communities as a result of bandits’ attacks.

Maihaja, who was represented by Alhaji Abdulkareem Abubakar, Head of Relief and Rehabilitation Unit, NEMA, Minna Operations Office, said the items donated included; rice, beans, maize and vegetable oil.

He said other items were sugar, cement, roofing sheets, assorted nails, mattresses, salts, mosquito nets and blankets.

Maihaja noted that the items were for displaced victims of armed bandits from Shiroro, Munya and Rafi local government areas of the state.

Malam Zakari Galadima and Mr Silas Yakubu, who spoke on behalf of the IDPs, commended federal government continuous support.

They noted that the gesture would impact positively on the lives of the victims as well as give them a sense of belonging.

They appealed to the federal government to re-enforce all measures put in place to secure their communities so as to enable them return to their various homes.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the items were distributed in collaboration with the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and representatives of Saidu Doka, member, representing Shiroro, Munya and Rafi Federal constituencies.

Others were representatives of all District Heads of the areas, camp officials, local government officials, the police, DSS and the vigilante. (NAN)

– Mar. 31, 2020 @ 13:45 GMT |

