AS part of the endeavour to support the initiative by the National Identity Management Commission’s, NIMC, to enrol Nigerian adults and children into the National Identity Database, NIDB, VFS Global is pleased to announce the launch of its enrolment centres in the cities of London and Leicester in UK followed by Berlin and Frankfurt in Germany.

The newly launched centres will offer diaspora enrollment services for Nigerians in these locations with their National Identification Number (NIN) issuance.

While the new centres in London and Leicester, UK commenced operations on August 2, 2019, the centres in Berlin and Frankfurt will be opened on August 12, 2019.

Appointments can be obtained beforehand online by visiting www.vfsglobal.com/NIMC/Nigeria for the National Identification Number enrolment and subsequently the issuance of General MultiPurpose Card, GMPC. issuance to eligibleNigerian citizens in diaspora. A dedicated contact centre and email support service is also available for applicants to answer queries and track the application status.

The National Identification Number is a unique set of 11 digits number issued to the Nigerian citizens in diaspora. NIN is used for processing all forms of transactions that involves submitting an identity verification in Nigeria such as getting a driver’s license, voter’s card or even for opening a bank account which will offer greater convenience and transparency.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Jiten Vyas, Regional Group COO, VFS Global, said” The launch of our new National Identification Number enrolment centres in UK and Germany to support the initiative by the National Identity Management Commission, Nigeria highlights our efforts to offer solutions that ensure a secure and seamless experience in the Identity and Citizen Services space globally. By leveraging our capabilities of having successfully implemented such large-scale diaspora enrollment services across the world, we are confident that the new centres would greatly benefit this global initiative.”

With nearly two decades of experience, VFS Global has established itself as a world leader in offering solutions in both visa application processing and identity-based citizen services.

By successfully leveraging on its expertise in the visa space, VFS Global has been effectively assisting local governments with e-governance solutions thereby helping them assimilate next-generation solutions into efficient public-facing services in the identity and citizen services space.

Solutions developed by VFS Global in the identity and citizen services space enables governments to focus entirely on the critical tasks of decision-making and assessment, by streamlining operations, digitalising processes, increasing cost-efficiency and enhancing customer service, which include biometric enrolment capabilities. Having processed over 86 million biometric enrolments since 2007, VFS Global currently serves 38 Client Governments across 138 countries with its biometric solutions.

– Aug. 6, 2019 @ 10:55 GMT |

