COSMAS Ugwueze, the newly sworn-in substantive chairman of Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu on Monday promised to make the welfare of the people a priority.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Ugwueze was sworn in at the Enugu State Government House by the Attorney General of the State, Mr Miletus Eze before the governor, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Ugwueze told NAN that his people’s welfare was his priority and that he would continue with the good work left behind by the late chairman of the Council.

”I am saddened because of my boss death and in the other way round, I am happy because history has been made in the land of Nsukka LGA.

”I have been sworn in as the substantive chairman of Nsukka and just like I said before his Excellency, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, the welfare of my people a priority.

”My plan is to get through with what the late chairman left behind and I will give all a sense of belonging.

”Protection of Nsukka people, their properties and welfare are my priority, also other necessities of life,” he said.

Ugwueze said that he would consult other stakeholders on the best way forward for the LGA.

Speaking on COVID-19 preventive measures, the chairman said that his boss started campaign against the pandemic before his death.

” If you have been following activities in Nsukka before the demise of the chairman, you will notice that Nsukka is one of the LGAs that have started awareness campaign on the pandemic.

”It was also among the first in sharing palliative and other things to help curtail the spread of the deadly pandemic,” Ugwueze said.

NAN reports that Ugwueze was the deputy chairman of the Nsukka LGA before the death of his chairman, Mr Patrick Omeje.

20 Local Government Councilors from the LGA accompanied the chairman to the swearing in ceremony.

NAN

– Jun. 29, 2020 @ 18:50 GMT |

