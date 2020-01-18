The new Lagos State Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Mr Kabir Abdullahi, says he will ensure viability of water transportation in the state.

In his maiden address to staff of the ministry on Friday, the commissioner said that all Local Government Areas and Local Council Development Areas accessible by water would be opened up for water transportation within the next few months.

He said in a statement that opening up the waterways was crucial to the growth of the state’s economy and overall development of Lagos.

The commissioner said that more attention would henceforth be paid to the protection of Lagos coastline as well as creation of new Islands and reclamation of the water shores.

Abdullahi, who served as Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Urban Development before his present appointment, attributed his new assignment to the doggedness and support of staff of the ministry.

According to him, the staff stood by him while he performed oversight functions at the Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development in an acting capacity.

”I want to appreciate the warm welcome given to me by members of staff of this ministry. I must add that your hard work and result-oriented nature made this possible.

”I know how it feels to have denied most of you your weekends all in an attempt to live up to our expectations and bequeath a sustainable legacy to residents of this great state and that is why I say that the success of today is not mine but yours,” he said.

The commissioner said that the result for hard work was more work, and implored staff of the ministry to key into the vision of the state government, in order to actualise its set goals and objectives in line with the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda of the present administration.

Speaking on behalf of the staff of the ministry, the Permanent Secretary, Mr Moruf Agoro, assured the commissioner that the staff were prepared to continue to support the vision of the state governor for a greater Lagos.

”We knew what we were able to achieve during your short stay in office with us, specifically how we exceeded the benchmark given to us in the previous year.

”All residents of the state should expect more and greater achievements in the year 2020, especially now that the commisysioner has become a full-fledged political head of the ministry,” Agoro said.

The Ministry of Waterfront Development was established to provide infrastructure and services at Lagos state waterfronts, by harnessing resources to ensure a well-protected environment that is attractive to tourists and residents. (NAN)

