The Federal Government has set up a committee to investigate the fire at a camp for the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Ngala Local Government Area of Borno.

Inaugurating the committee, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq said the Committee was established in compliance with the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement by Farouq’s Special Assistant, Salisu Dambatta on Wednesday in Abuja, said members of the investigation Committee include Mohammed Alkali, the Managing Director of North East Development Commission as Chairman and Malam Sadeeq Garba, a director in the ministry as Secretary.

Others members are Mr Amana Yusuf, representing the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Immigrants, Mrs Ya-Bawa Kolo, Chairman of the Borno Emergency Management Agency and a representative of NEMA.

Farouq said the Committee has six terms of reference, which include to ascertain the cause of the fire outbreak; the number of lives lost; and the number of property lost or damaged.

Other terms of reference are to ascertain other factors that directly or indirectly contributed to the fire outbreak; work out modalities for relief that will be provided to the victims; and propose measures to prevent future recurrence.

The Minister expects the Committee to submit its report by April 27, 2020.

NAN also reports that the fire incident, which occurred on Thursday, April 16, at the IDPs Camp in Ngala claimed 14 lives. (NAN)

