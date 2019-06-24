A non-governmental organisation (NGO), called Marie Stops Nigeria, has donated 30 autoclave machines to Zamfara State Primary Health Care Board.

The North West Coordinator of the NGO, Mr Abubakar Mu’azu, presented the machines to Dr. Habib Yelwa, the Permanent Secretary, state Ministry of Health, on Monday in Gusau.

Mu’azu said the gesture was part of the organisation’s contributions to improve healthcare delivery in the state.

He said that the machines were meant to complement the state government’s efforts in healthcare delivery, especially at the primary level.

He said: “We have been supporting the state in the areas of women and child healthcare, especially in the area of family planning.

“The equipment should be used for the treatment of various health issues.”

Mu’azu further said that the NGO had been partnering with the state government on training of health personnel and healthcare promotion issues, including medical outreach in remote communities.

Responding, the permanent secretary thanked the NGO for the gesture and restated the state government’s commitment to continue to partner with NGOs towards improving healthcare delivery in the state.

He promised that the machines would be put to proper use and gave assurance that government would ensure adequate care and maintenance of the equipment.

-NAN

BE

– June 24, 2019 @ 18:51 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)