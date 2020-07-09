An NGO, Our Nation for Justice Initiative (ONAJI), on Thursday donated a wheelchair to Taiwo Isah, a physically challenged cobbler, to support and alleviate his sufferings.

The Founder of ONAJI, Mr Olusola Orelaja, who led members of the Initiative, presented the wheelchair and cash gift to Isah’s family at Oreta Community in Igbogbo area of Ikorodu, Lagos State.

Orelaja said that the Cobbler’s pathetic situation came to his notice through the social media.

He said that one of the NGO’s core objectives, centred on helping the needy, hence, members were moved to reach out to Isah’s family to support and alleviate their suffering.

Orelaja urged well meaning Nigerians to support ONAJI’s vision in helping the physically challenged people in the society to help them move freely.

He noted that lack of provisions and neglects could lead to frustration.

“When I came across this story, I was so moved knowing that people like these need urgent attention and support because the young man is sitting on an iron in spite of his physical challenge.

“We are ONAJI, and what we are set to do is to support humanity.

“Our members are very generous and very moved, because we share the same vision and mission, the same aim and objectives.

“When we saw this, we were unhappy that Taiwo is not living a conducive life in spite of his disability, and this prompted us to contribute to assist the family.

“I realised that the family is going through a lot of difficulties. Aside Taiwo, who is disabled, his father is equally living in the house.

“He was a security guard who sustained injury while at work.

“We want more Nigerians to support this family through their generous donations,” Orelaja said.

Isah thanked the NGO for the kind gesture toward him and his family.

He then appealed to the state government, philanthropists and organisations to provide more palliatives for this struggling family. (NAN)

– Jul. 9, 2020 @ 13:59 GMT |

