A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Avocats Sans Frontieres, or “Lawyers Without Borders France,” Nigeria on Monday advised security agencies to guide against extrajudicial killings in the country.

Angela Uwandu, Head of Office of the NGO in Nigeria, said that the workshop became necessary because human rights violations were on the increase.

Uwandu said that the workshop would address core human rights violations such as torture, extrajudicial killings and arbitrary detention by security agencies.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 25 participants drawn from the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), National Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and other security agencies are attending the three-day programme

The progamme, with the theme: Strengthening The National Actors’ Capacity And Advocation For Ending Severe Human Rights Violation In Nigeria, which started on Feb. 24 will end on Feb. 26 at African Sun Amber Residence, Ikeja, Lagos State.

The training was done in partnership with the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and the Carmelite Prisoners’ Interest Organisation, and it is being funded by the European Union.

According to Uwandu, “Human rights violation is commonly used by security agencies as a means of investigation to obtain false confessions from suspects.

“There has also been an increase in incidences of extrajudicial killings by security agencies in Lagos state and other parts of the country.

“Statistics reveal that about 69 percent of persons in custody, especially in the Nigerian Correctional Custodial Centres, are awaiting trial often for an unduly prolonged period of time,” she said.

Uwandu said that as a result of this, the training was organised to curb the culture of impunity and ensure that there was justice for the victims where human rights violations occur.

She said that she hoped that after the training, security agencies would be better equipped to protect the rights of citizens in the discharge of their duties.

Also, Mrs. Yinka Adeyemi, Direct Officer of the Office of the Public Defender, said that the training was very important and timely, especially at a period when the public was concerned about the protection of human rights.

Adeyemi said that security agencies were institutions that would implement these rights so it was important for them to know what it meant to guarantee effective delivery.

“Except we keep on advocating, training and educating people on what human rights stand for, we might not get it right.

“This type of training will have a positive impact on society because it also includes sensitising the agencies on the torture act.

“Now, officers who torture will be held responsible individually, so, no individual can hide under the pretext of a lack of knowledge while committing torture,” she said.

Adeyemi thanked the organisers and urged them to extend the training to community-based organisations.

Similarly, Mrs. Lilian Eronini, Vice-Chair, Human Rights Committee, Nigeria Bar Association, Lagos Branch, commended the organisers for the training and urged them to make it more regular.

Eronini said that such training was key to help reduce the incidence of extrajudicial killings, abuse of fundamental human rights and the abuse of the rule of law.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Yetunde Longe, who represented the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu, said that the training was in line with the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu’s directives.

“The IGP is in support of training that has to do with educating police officers on issues regarding the protection of fundamental human rights.

“This training will help add value to our work and ensure more productivity and efficiency in the protection of life and property,” Longe said.

Mr. Humphrey Ngwoke, an officer with the NDLEA, said that the training would go a long way in helping officers on the field to avoid acts that could lead to the abuse of human rights.

Ngwoke said that more awareness had been created and that it was the duty of those that participated to take back the knowledge gained to their various agencies. (NAN)

– Feb. 24, 2020 @ 19:15 GMT |

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)