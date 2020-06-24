THE Complete Woman Foundation, an NGO, says effective partnership of all tiers of governments and other relevant stakeholders will enhance in the fight against rape and other social vices in the country.

Mrs. Ireti Ade-Oyinleye, the President of the organisation made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday.

Ade-Oyinleye expressed worry over the high level of rape and other social violence against girls and women, adding that the collaboration should be a better solution to end the evil acts.

“The better way to eradicate this evil act is working in oneness. The government at all levels should collaborate with international and local NGOs.

“Also, CSOs, relevant agencies, religious and traditional leaders, various government and private schools including high institutions, the media down to families should partner to help fight against these vices.

“The Federal Government should encourage the management of relevant government agencies, states, and local government authorities to partner with the relevant stakeholders.

“The collaboration will focus on engaging effective sensitisation, workshops, and seminars in various communities, schools, churches, mosques markets, and other public places.

“The programmes should be targeted on the dangers and effect of rape and other social violence among the youths, especially against our girls and women and measures to put in place for such vices to be eliminated.

“In the course of organising the programmes, the authorities should tell the religious leaders to always preach in various churches and mosques on the dangers in society.

“They should let the parents know that they are the number one direct targets without their efforts, every other attempt will not work effectively.

“The traditional leaders should on their own side establish council members that will always be counseling and giving advice to people in various communities.

“The members can as well create a forum where they can be meeting to discuss how to address the vices and a way forward.

“They can also enact laws that will create fear to perpetrators and this will create an avenue for justice to any victim.

“The school authorities should be always organising workshops and seminars with the parents and students, inviting experts who can give talk on the negative effect of social violence in our society,” she said.

Ade-Oyinleye said that some people were agitating that perpetrators should face a death sentence, adding that such punishment would not bring a lasting solution to the evil act.

She said that some perpetrators were relatives to the victims and their parents might not want the image of the family to be tarnished.

“Some perpetrators molest their relatives, there are cases father rapes daughter or stepdaughter uncle rapes niece.

“So, in this case, the relative will decide to cover the offender and in the course of doing that, the evil will keep increasing and the victims will be dying silently

“I am not saying that the perpetrators should go unpunished or that the death sentences some people are agitating is wrong but that will not bring a lasting solution.

“The offenders will always look for other possible ways to escape after committing the crime.

“But if we the parents/guardians give our children a better way of living; teaching them the way of God so that when they grow they will not depart from it.

“I think it will go a long way to fighting against the act effectively.

“Also, governments as well should endeavor to create strong collaboration and ensure that the entire programmes established are implemented adequately, I assure you the evil acts will be eliminated in our society.

Ade-Oyinleye said that the organisation was also promoting the interest and well-being of women and the girl-child in society. (NAN)

– Jun. 24, 2020 @ 13:45 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)