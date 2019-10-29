THE Exam Ethics Marshall International (EEMI), an NGO, has suggested the inclusion of exam ethics and campus safety into General Studies programmes of first year students in tertiary institutions, to curb malpractices.

Mr Ike Onyechere, Founding Chairman, EEMI, made the suggestion in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Abuja on Tuesday.

Onyechere said that the just concluded 2019 International Conference of the organisation recommended a 20-Point Marshal Plan of Action for combating exam malpractice.

According to him, the scale, scope and complexity of exam malpractice and its mutation into organised criminal enterprise poses great threats to education, national development and security.

“Combating the scourge requires inclusive inter-agency collaboration of all stakeholders in the best tradition of collective responsibility and team work.

“There is, therefore, urgent need for robust and comprehensive review of obsolete laws which have woefully failed in providing legal frameworks for combating the scourge.

“The summary of the 20 recommendations include an ultimatum by the education minister to governing councils and heads of tertiary institutions to eradicate cultism in their institutions within six months.

“Others include prompt identification, isolation, sanction and blacklisting of regulators, inspectors and education officers involved and complicit in recommending, facilitating, approving and licensing of unqualified schools by education ministers in states and FCT.

“Other recommendations include strict enforcement of clear regulations and minimum benchmarks for part time, distance learning and sandwich programmes, among others.’’

Onyechere stressed the need to enhance budgetary allocations, salaries and allowances of teachers and placing payment of salaries, allowances and pensions of teachers on first charge of fund disbursements.

He emphasised the need to establish special exam malpractice desks under the education units of anti-corruption agencies, including the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

He said that this should focus exclusively on issues related to exam malpractice, academic dishonesty and associated scams.

Onyechere expressed confidence that if all the recommendations were implemented, there would be total eradication of malpractices in admissions, training, examination, certification, registration and regulation processes.

He added that a strict implementation of the recommendations would reduce sex-for-grade and money-for-grade incidences, restore code of truth, honesty, honour, ethics and moral values in education, and improve world rating of educational institutions in Nigeria. (NAN)

