LOIS Auta, Founder of the CEDAR SEED Foundation, on Friday called for the creation of position of Special Adviser to the President on People with Disabilities (PWDs) in Nigeria.

Auta made the suggestion in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

She said that the position was imperative to address the pressing needs of People with Disabilities in the country.

The PWDs rights advocate, who reiterated the need for such office, said it would bring demands of people with Disabilities to the attention of the President.

“We need the office of Special Adviser on PWDs because it will serve as link between the presidency and disability community,” Auta said.

According to her, it always seems as a tokenism or doing a favour for disabled people. Our rights should be given to us, not based on charity.

Auta called on Nigerians to begin to appreciate and focus on the abilities or strength of People with Disabilities rather than their weaknesses and disabilities.

“My message to Nigerians is to focus on our abilities not disabilities, see the person not the challenge.”

The CEDAR SEED President, however, called for mandatory education of people with disabilities for a greater nation.

She explained that education was vital in the empowerment of people with disabilities anywhere in the world especially Nigeria.

“Engage people with disabilities positively with job employment to enable them to contribute their quota to nation building.” (NAN)

– Dec. 6, 2019 @ 14:37 GMT |

