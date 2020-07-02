THE Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa has promised to make good her desire to attract Foreign Direct Investment into the country by strongly engaging Nigerians in the Diaspora.

The NIDCOM boss stated this when she received the Anambra state Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs, Culture and Tourism, Christian Madubuko in Abuja.

Dabiri-Erewa maintains that Anambra State is blessed with a lot of tourism potential that the Diaspora Community can tap into. She noted that the Commission has a lot of activities that will be of interest to Anambra State.

For instance the Annual Badagry Festival: Door of Return, which provides a Spiritual, cultural, social, economic and political reconnection process. She urged the delegation to open up its doors for Diaspora investment into the State.

The Chairman/CEO NIDCOM commended the State Governor for being the first to appoint a Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs. The NIDCOM boss also informed the delegation that about 34 states out of 36 and Abuja have appointed Diaspora State Focal Point Officers as FRONTLINERS as they engage with Nigerians in Diaspora from their respective states.

In the same vein, the Anambra State Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs, Culture and tourism, Christian Madubuko, said the purpose of the visit was to strategize on how they could work together and improve Tourism in Anambra State.

He explained that Anambra State has a lot of tourist attractions like the unique Waterfall, the Ogbunike Cave and lots more which are very significant, but needs to be developed to International standards.

The Diaspora Affairs Commissioner believes that collaborating with NIDCOM is a sure way to maximizing investment portfolio for the State and Nigeria.

Madubuko also disclosed that through NIDCOM, Anambra state is working with her citizens in the Diaspora to help in mitigating the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dabiri-Erewa and Madubuko also agreed to work on the issue of data massaging (mapping) for accurate and reliable figures of Nigerians in the Diaspora. The NIDCOM boss urged the Diaspora Affairs Commissioner to always interface with Nigerians abroad to be good Ambassadors of their Country, Nigeria.

